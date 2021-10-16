Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Buys $932,200.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, William Monroe bought 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe bought 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe bought 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe bought 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe bought 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe purchased 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

