Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.
IFNNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
