Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

IFNNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

