Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $43.10 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

