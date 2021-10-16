InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC to $103.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.58.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. InMode has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,866,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 216.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,087,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,846,000.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.