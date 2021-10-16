Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $239.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.81 and a 200 day moving average of $206.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

