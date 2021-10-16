Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

NOTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $546.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Inotiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

