Inscription Capital LLC Invests $200,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

NYSE TPL opened at $1,222.36 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $439.05 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,302.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,461.02.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.