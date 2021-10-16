Insider Buying: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Purchases $50,250.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 15,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, William Monroe acquired 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe acquired 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe acquired 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe purchased 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe purchased 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe purchased 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

ICD opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.96.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

