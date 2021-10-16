Insider Buying: Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,500.00 ($24,642.86).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 10,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,870.00 ($9,907.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Wotso Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

About Wotso Property

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

