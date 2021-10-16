Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75.

ANET stock opened at $389.78 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.35 and a 52 week high of $396.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

