Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 141 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chad Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total transaction of $157,538.67.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $544.47 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $579.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

