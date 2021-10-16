Insider Selling: Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Sells 86,195 Shares of Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner sold 86,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total value of £543,028.50 ($709,470.21).

ELIX stock opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 584.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 550.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £327.92 million and a PE ratio of 45.60. Elixirr International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 227 ($2.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 730 ($9.54).

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

