Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells 525 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $21,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,109 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $8,784,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $6,338,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.