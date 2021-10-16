Insider Selling: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells $306,150.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $19.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,067,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $18,833,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.