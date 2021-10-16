Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $344,820.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $344,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $126.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -274.57 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 62.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 562.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

