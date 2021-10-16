Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $81,263.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,123 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $237,407.63.

On Monday, August 30th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 122,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

