Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $306.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.