International Paper (NYSE:IP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IP. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of IP stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

