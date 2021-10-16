International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IPCFF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised International Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Petroleum from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $5.80 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

