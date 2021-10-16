International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading Down 1.3%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 8,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 12,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.18.

About International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

