InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of IPVA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 4,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,000. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.