Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000.

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $19.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

