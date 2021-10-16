Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

FXY stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $92.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.