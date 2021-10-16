Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.47

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 7643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 734.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,970,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,778,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after buying an additional 1,580,989 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,224,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after buying an additional 1,306,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,527,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 7,534.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after buying an additional 828,756 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

