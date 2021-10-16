Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,449 call options on the company. This is an increase of 775% compared to the average daily volume of 280 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $108,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.