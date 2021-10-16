Investors Purchase Large Volume of SL Industries Call Options (NYSEMKT:SLI)

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,949 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 2,309 call options.

Shares of SLI opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

