Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report $155.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.60 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $151.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $603.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.87 million to $613.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $644.00 million, with estimates ranging from $636.31 million to $650.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.23. 739,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,519. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 109.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $784,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.