iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Down 45.6% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of IBTE stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $25.97.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.
Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.