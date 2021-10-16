iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Down 45.6% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IBTE stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.