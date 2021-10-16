iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.64

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.64 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 38596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 178,356 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,250,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,080 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

