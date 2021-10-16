iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $225.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.09 and its 200-day moving average is $223.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

