iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,512,000 after buying an additional 59,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after buying an additional 320,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after buying an additional 410,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $116.74 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

