iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $118.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.44 and a 12-month high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

