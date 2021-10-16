iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,787,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,050 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $749,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.04. 578,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.93 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

