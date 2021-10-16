iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Short Interest Update

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISGN remained flat at $$1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. iSign Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

iSign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions, Inc is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent.

