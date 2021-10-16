Ispolink (ISP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,998,794,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

