ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ITOCHU by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. 18,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

