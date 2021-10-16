J.B. Hunt Transport Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 8,030 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 757% compared to the typical volume of 937 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $190.55 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.