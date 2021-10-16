J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDWPY traded up $4.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

