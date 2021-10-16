James Kenigsberg Sells 55,897 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.