JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 251,300 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JanOne by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAN remained flat at $$6.16 during trading hours on Friday. 20,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.65. JanOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 166.02%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

