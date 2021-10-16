Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of JHG opened at $44.89 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,142,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 440.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.