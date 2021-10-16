JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 1,043 ($13.63) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,035.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 956.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

