Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €32.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SANT has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on S&T in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on S&T in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. S&T has a twelve month low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a twelve month high of €24.20 ($28.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.12.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

