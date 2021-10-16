Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.51 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

