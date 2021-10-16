Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bouygues in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

