Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $134.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average is $128.31. Arkema has a one year low of $95.95 and a one year high of $138.25.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

