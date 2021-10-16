Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Shiseido Company, Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Shiseido in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.47 and a beta of 0.29. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $61.10 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.