Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TUI AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for TUI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TUI’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue cut TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

