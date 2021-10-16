Jeremy Skule Sells 865 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25.

NDAQ stock opened at $203.02 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

