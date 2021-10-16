JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

